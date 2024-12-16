Fear of a serious injury to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose enveloped the atmosphere at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday. DuBose suffered an apparent upper-body injury after absorbing a big hit in the third quarter of the game between Miami and the home team Texans. The 23-year-old wideout was stretchered off the field and subsequently taken to a hospital.

On Monday, the Dolphins shared some good news about DuBose's condition.

From the Dolphins' official X (formerly Twitter) account:

“After sustaining a head injury in yesterday’s game, Grant DuBose remained at a local Houston hospital for evaluation overnight. He has movement in all extremities and initial tests have revealed positive results. He remains under the care of doctors for continued observation.”

The scary incident happened after DuBose got targeted by a pass from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins wideout was then hit hard by Texans rookie defensive back Calen Bullock. The game was paused for over 10 minutes as medical personnel attended to DuBose on the field. They even had to tear his uniform and unscrew his facemask before he was put on a stretcher.

The Texans game was just the third appearance for DuBose in the 2024 campaign. On the season, he has two receptions on four targets for 11 receiving yards. DuBose was a seventh-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL draft.

Fans react to the latest Grant DuBose injury report after Dolphins-Texans game

Fans online express their feelings about the important update on DuBose, who played two years of college football with the Charlotte 49ers.

“Improvement! Prayers up for Grant DuBose 🙏,” said a fan.

“Great news to hear that he’s recovering,” commented an X user.

From a different social media commenter: “Glad he's good, but Houston really out here tackling harder than their defense”

“Prayers to him! The movement in all extremities is a great positive sign for that man to recover,” wrote a relieved fan.

“Glad to hear he's stable and under observation. Wishing Grant DuBose a full recovery,” another fan shared.

Another comment read: “Prayers up for my guy 🙏 Such an incredible player and even better person”

“Thank God! That's wonderful to hear. Prayers still ongoing. 💕,” cheered a fan.