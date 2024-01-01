Mike McDaniel and his squad know the importance of next week's game

The Miami Dolphins are currently in a position that could give a number of their fans prolonged anxiety – until next Saturday that is. Considering that the AFC East title is on the line, the Dolphins' upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills is one of great importance. Still, Miami fans might at least get a boost of confidence from Mike McDaniel's latest statement after the team's recent loss:

The head coach said that the team had a “laser-focused look” following Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, as per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.

“They will be eager to wash this away,” McDaniel added, alluding to the team's eagerness to bounce back against the Bills.

Miami barely clings on to AFC East top spot following loss

It's not surprising why McDaniel's squad wants to bounce back. The Dolphins just suffered a horrendous 56-19 thrashing courtesy of the Ravens. Behind Lamar Jackson's 321 passing yards and five touchdowns, the Ravens looked virtually unstoppable on Sunday.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may have thrown two touchdowns for Miami, but Baltimore was a well-oiled machine on the defensive end too, forcing Tagovailoa to commit two interceptions as well.

Now with an 11-5 record, the Dolphins' division title is at stake as they look to stop a hot streaking Buffalo team that just won their fourth straight game. To put things into a more interesting perspective, just weeks ago, Miami was looking like the clear AFC East title winner as Buffalo held a .500 record after Week 10. However, winning five out of their last six games, the Bills now boast a 10-6 record, sniffing the Dolphins' tails for the division's top spot.

Mike McDaniel and his squad now have a week to prepare and make sure that the division they've led for most of the season doesn't fall into the hands of the Bills.