The Baltimore Ravens are making the case that they are the best team in the NFL. The Ravens clinched the no. 1 seed in the AFC.

There's a party going on in Charm City. The Baltimore Ravens clinched the no.1 seed in the AFC playoffs after thrashing the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Baltimore whipped Miami 56-19, showing their dominance as the best team in the AFC.

Baltimore is now 13-3 on the season following the win. The Ravens got a video game performance from quarterback Lamar Jackson, who finished the game 18-21 passing for 321 yards with 5 touchdowns. The Ravens offense was absolutely on fire, averaging nearly 9 yards per play.

The Ravens defense also came up with some big plays, forcing Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to throw two interceptions. The Ravens only gave up 6 points in the entire second half to Miami. Baltimore also recorded three sacks and forced a fumble.

The Ravens are looking for their first Super Bowl championship since 2012. The team has made 15 playoff appearances in the franchise's history, but only won the Super Bowl twice.

The playoff picture is far from clear, as several teams are still vying for wild card spots in the AFC playoffs, as well as the clouded picture of who wins the AFC South. The Jaguars, Colts and Texans all have a chance to win that division.

But in Baltimore, they don't need to sweat any of that small stuff. The Ravens are the no. 1 seed in the AFC, and the town may party so hard on New Year's Eve that they raise Edgar Allan Poe from the dead.

The Ravens close out the regular season on Jan. 7 with a home game against their division rival the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miami falls to 11-5 with the loss.