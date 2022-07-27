Mike McDaniel’s important message to Tua Tagovailoa to start Dolphins training camp

The Miami Dolphins are entering a pivotal season in the development of young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. With a new regime in place and tons of weapons at his disposal, Tagovailoa has some expectations surrounding him as he heads into the 2022 season. His new coach, Mike McDaniel, had an important message for Tagovailoa as he heads into training camp.

Mike McDaniel is the Dolphins first-year head coach who will be tasked with guiding Tagovailoa along in his development. Tagovailoa has a lot of pressure on his shoulders, and as one could expect, he’s incredibly hard on himself. McDaniel has advised Tagovailoa to not get too down on himself as he continues to grow, as it’s all part of the process.

“What I really want to see from him is Tua is super hard on himself, which is a good thing. But anything in excess isn’t the best thing, either. He holds himself [to] a high standard. I don’t want that to impede when things don’t go the way he wants. I don’t want that to impede the next play… He has such a natural football presence on the football field. Who cares if there’s one [mistake]. Again, like every quarterback, it’s not if but when. Those short-term memories that’s what I think you can really work on in training camp right now and moving forward as the leader of our team.” – Mike McDaniel, Dolphins Wire

Mike McDaniel is spot on in his message for Tagovailoa here. Tua needs to have a short-term memory as a quarterback. Mistakes happen, but letting it impact your play isn’t going to make things better.

As Tagovailoa progresses in his development, Mike McDaniel figures to play an important role. It’s good to see he understands what Tua does and doesn’t need to help him improve, and their relationship is off to an encouraging start it seems.