The NFLPA has spoken. Player’s Association president and former NFL offensive lineman JC Tretter released a statement calling out the Miami Dolphins for their handling of the Tua Tagovailoa injury, which was posted to the former Cleveland Browns lineman’s Twitter account.

Tretter, the president of the NFLPA, said the following in a statement, “We are all outraged by what we have seen the last several days and scared for the safety of one of our brothers. What everyone saw both Sunday and last night were “no-go” symptoms within our concussion protocols. The protocols exist to protect the player and that is why we initiated an investigation.”

Tretter went on to add that the NFLPA intends to “get the facts” and “hold those responsible accountable.” The Player’s Association believes that the Tagovailoa had no business being out there for the Dolphins last Sunday after his head hit the turf- or on Thursday night at all.

Tretter finished up the statement by saying that the league has “come a long way over the past 15 years but the last week proves how far we have left to go.”

Tagovailoa was slammed to the turf during Sunday’s game, with the quarterback then stumbling.

Per NFL reporter Jeff Darlington, the league’s concussion protocol policy states that it’s only a “no-go” if the team physician and Unaffiliated Neurological Consultant determine the “instability to be neurologically caused.”

Obviously, the NFLPA is going to push back on that. It will be interesting to see what becomes of this.