The backfield of the Miami Dolphins is dealing with a few injuries, and one includes running back Raheem Mostert. With De'Von Achane expected to be a game-time decision against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football with an ankle injury, others are wondering the status of Mostert.

“Meanwhile, #Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert, who is out tonight with a chest injury, is not expected to be placed on Injured Reserve. His injury is not considered to be season-ending or long-term, and Mostert should be back sooner, rather than later,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted.

Mostert suffered the chest injury in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He ran for nine yards on six attempts in Week 1 and had two catches for 10 yards.

Dolphins backfield shaken up with injuries

Along with Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane has an ankle injury, but there's a chance he might play in Week 2. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Achane had 24 rushing yards with a touchdown and had seven catches for 76 yards.

Luckily for the Dolphins, they have enough capable running backs to step up, and Jeff Wilson will be next in line if neither Mostert nor Achane can play. Jaylen Wright will also be in line for some playing time. He was the fourth-round pick for the Dolphins in 2024 and had a 1,000-yard rushing season with Tennessee in 2023.

Last week, Wright was inactive for the Dolphins, and Wilson led the team with 26 rushing yards. Week 2 could look a bit different for both running backs, but the Dolphins could elect to go more of the passing route against the Bills, especially if it becomes a high-scoring game. Josh Allen has some of his highest passing yard games against the Dolphins, and Tua Tagovailoa has the receivers to match that.

Hopefully, the Dolphins' backfield can get healthy enough for the rest of the season.