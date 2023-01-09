By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Raheem Mostert has been fantastic for the Miami Dolphins this season, but he may not be available when they need him most after breaking his thumb in Week 18’s win against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Mostert suffered a broken thumb in the playoff-clinching win over the Jets and his status is in doubt for the Wild Card Playoffs against the Buffalo Bills, sources told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Monday.

Prior to his exit early in the fourth quarter, Mostert had 11 carries for 71 yards and hauled in both of his targets for minus-ten yards. It’s still unclear whether the 30-year-old will be capable of playing through the injury in the wild-card round against the Bills on Sunday.

If Raheem Mostert is unable to go, it’ll be up to Jeff to take on a workhouse role in Miami’s backfield. Tua Tagovailoa has already been deemed questionable for the contest as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, and it seems unlikely he will be able to suit up at this point, leaving Teddy Bridgewater as the likely starter in Buffalo.

Miami clinched the AFC’s final playoff berth with Sunday’s win coupled with a New England Patriots loss to the Bills, snapping a five-year playoff drought. Kicker Jason Sanders connected on a 50-yard attempt with 18 seconds left in the game to seal an 11-6 victory over the Jets.

The win snapped a five-game losing streak that temporarily pushed the Dolphins out of the playoff field after an 8-3 start to the season. They’ll now head north to Buffalo to face the No. 2 seeded Bills in the wild-card round, which will double as a rubber match after the teams split their regular-season series.