By Enzo Flojo · 5 min read

The Miami Dolphins are in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Many will question whether the team really deserves to be here. That’s valid. There is, however, no question about whether their fans deserve this. Of course, they do. This is only the fourth time since 2000 that the Dolphins are in the postseason. It won’t last long, but at least they’re in the show. They did it with a forgettable win over the New York Jets, and now they’re focused on the Buffalo Bills. That said, let’s look at our Dolphins 2023 NFL Playoffs predictions after their Week 18 win.

If you’re a Dolphins fan, maybe none of the past 18 weeks matters right now. Instead, it is important that the team has made it to the playoffs. Despite facing numerous challenges and setbacks, the Dolphins have managed to qualify for the postseason. These setbacks include injuries, losing streaks, and criticism of their quarterback’s health.

Their prize, so to speak, is facing the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round. These teams last met in the playoffs in 1998 and have split their regular season matchups this year. The Dolphins narrowly won the first game and the Bills took the second. Needless to say, the Dolphins have their work cut out for them.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold 2023 NFL Playoffs predictions for the Dolphins after their Week 18 win.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

4. Jason Sanders will be key

Kicker Jason Sanders may not be the most well-known name among football fans. However, he is considered an important player for the team in their upcoming playoff matchup against the Bills. While Sanders has had a somewhat difficult season, he performed exceptionally well in the final game against the Jets. He successfully kicked the game-winning field goal from 50 yards out and made his previous two attempts. Fans hope that this strong performance will boost Sanders’ confidence and enable him to continue successfully kicking field goals in the postseason. With the offense hampered by a bevy of injuries, he should have a more prominent role.

3. Hill and Waddle carry the offense

Speaking of that Miami offense, we expect it to have some players who are not fully healthy for the playoffs. This will put pressure on Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to contribute significantly to the team’s yardage and scoring.

One of these injured players is running back Raheem Mostert, who was unable to finish the last game due to a thumb injury. The Dolphins need to get Mostert as healthy as possible for their game against the Bills. If not, their running game will be severely hampered. This, in turn, could make their offense one-dimensional.

As for Hill and Waddle, both had a difficult time in the last game. Hill caught two of his five targets for just 23 yards in the win. He also had an ankle injury but was able to return to the game. Over the last two games of the regular season, Hill had a combined total of only six receptions for 78 yards. He surely misses Tagovailoa under center.

Meanwhile, Waddle caught all five of his targets for 44 yards and rushed once for nine yards in Week 18. He was the leading receiver in terms of receptions and second in yardage and targets. Despite having 29 fewer receptions this season than in his rookie campaign, Waddle achieved new career highs in terms of receiving yards and touchdowns. For sure, Miami will need his production against the Bills.

That said, the quality of play we can expect from Hill and Waddle depends on who the QB is. If Tagovailoa is there and plays competently, we expect this duo to put up at least 150+ yards combined.

2. Tua Tagovailoa plays but struggles

Due to a concussion, Dolphins standout QB Tua Tagovailoa did not play against the Jets on Sunday. Tagovailoa also has not yet started working out again. However, now that Miami has clinched a playoff position, Tagovailoa ought to be the top candidate to open the Wild Card Round. Of course, that is if he passes the league’s concussion protocol. We anticipate he will. He undoubtedly won’t miss his first experience with the NFL playoffs.

When he does see action, Tagovailoa should inject much-needed fervor into the Dolphins offense. Now, we won’t expect superb numbers. Take note that he averaged 214 total yards per game against the Bills this season. He also had three touchdowns and no INTs against Buffalo in 2022. Tagovailoa will not have the best playoff debut, but at least we’ll see him in action.

1. Dolphins get the boot from the Bills

The Bills and Dolphins have played each other twice this season, with each team winning one game. In Week 3, the Dolphins won 21-19 and in Week 15, the Bills won 32-29. Both games were closely contested, and both teams won on their home field.

The availability of Tagovailoa for the upcoming game will greatly impact the result. Recall that in the team’s Week 18 win over the Jets, backup quarterback Skylar Thompson underperformed. Thompson has not shown that he can lead the team to victory against a strong opponent on the road.

Miami’s offense, led by a strong running game and players like Waddle and Hill, has been explosive at times. However, it is not consistently successful. Meanwhile, the defense has a good pass rush but has struggled against competent offenses. The Bills, who have one of the best offenses in the league, will be too much to handle for the Dolphins.