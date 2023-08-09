A Miami Dolphins rookie running back is turning heads in training camp amid rumors of a potential Dalvin Cook signing. Jaylen Waddle is the latest to jump on the bandwagon, praising De'Vone Achane for some ‘amazing stuff' at training camp, reports The Palm Beach Post's Hal Habib.

“I've seen him running between tackles and break tackles and stay on his feet and do a lot of amazing stuff this camp. I'm like, ‘Man, he's going to be good.'”

Some high praise from Jaylen Waddle for De'Vone Achane, although he is not the only one keeping an eye on the rookie RB. Offseason signing Mike White emphasizes that Achane is doing everything one likes to see out of a first-year player.

“That fires you up,” quarterback Mike White said of Achane picking up pass rushers. “That makes you want to get him the ball more. That's a very selfless job, picking up a linebacker full steam. So it's a lot of fun to play with him. It's a lot of fun to watch him grow.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

To have a rookie running back willing to do the dirty work is a great sign for the Dolphins. Not to mention, he is getting praise on the defensive side of the ball as well in the form of safety Brandon Jones.

“I know he's going to have a super successful rookie season and just overall career.”

In general, it is clear that the Dolphins might have found a gem in De'Vone Achane. Stay tuned into the rest of Dolphins training camp for more updates on the budding star.