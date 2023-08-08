Dalvin Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings nearly two months ago, and despite reports surfacing for weeks that teams such as the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and New England Patriots were interested, he still remains a free agent. Cook will surely have a team before the start of the 2023 season, and his latest workout video will surely catch the attention of fans everywhere.

While Cook was released by the Vikings, he is coming off another Pro-Bowl campaign in 2022 (264 CAR, 1173 YDS, 8 TD, 39 REC, 295 YDS, 2 TD), and remains one of the best running backs in the league. While the Patriots appear to be pursuing other running back options, the Jets and Dolphins are still in on the former Minnesota star, which makes his workout video fairly interesting.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

For much of the process, it seemed like the Jets were the front-runner to land Cook, given that he visited with them and wasn't hiding his interest in joining New York. However, no deal came as a result of his visit, and many Dolphins fans have noted that the palm trees in the background of this video could indicate that Cook is in Miami.

Cook hasn't publicly scheduled a visit with the Dolphins yet, but given how he hasn't signed a deal with the Jets, it looks like the door could be open for them to make a move. Everything Cook does nowadays draws attention, and it will be interesting to see if one of the teams interested in him becomes more aggressive after seeing this impressive video.