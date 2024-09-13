There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the status of injured Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. But for now, it's fair to expect that, at the very least, Skylar Thompson will have to mentally prepare as though he's going to be called to start for the team under center in Week 3.

After the Dolphins' 31-10 loss at home at the hands of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, Thompson told reporters that he knows he can take on an expanded role amid Tagovailoa's injury.

“I’m confident,” Thompson told reporters in the postgame press conference, per David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

“I feel like I’m ready for whatever is to come.”

Thompson said that Tagovailoa's injury makes him “sick” and that it's unfortunate that such a circumstance has opened up for him to become a starter.

Tagovailoa suffered a concussion after colliding with Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin in the third quarter. The Dolphins quarterback was looking to gain extra yards to convert a first down when he and Hamlin got into contact. Tagovailoa would spend several minutes on the ground before leaving the game and heading into the locker room, as Thompson entered the contest to take over the quarterbacking duties for the rest of the night.

Before he left the game, Tagovailoa passed for 145 yards and a touchdown but had three interceptions on 17-of-25 completions. Thompson, on the other hand, finished with 80 passing yards while completing 8-of-14 throws.

Dolphins' Skylar Thompson could be QB1 — for now

Concussions are always tricky to put a recovery timeline and given his history with head injuries, it's likely that Tagovailoa will not be able to see action in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks on the road. As the chief backup QB, Thompson, who played college football with the Kansas City Wildcats, can be expected to take over the QB1 role in the meantime.

Thompson was a seventh-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2022 NFL draft. He played in seven games, including two starts, in his rookie season, passing for 534 yards and a touchdown against three interceptions in the 2022 campaign. He did not see action, though, in 2023.