‘The punishment is inadequate and disheartening’: Brian Flores fires back at NFL’s ruling on Stephen Ross, Dolphins

The NFL shockingly brought the hammer down on the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, announcing punishment for the franchise’s alleged tampering. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was suspended by the league through October 17, 2022, while the franchise was also stripped of two future draft picks, including a 2023 first rounder. Former head coach Brian Flores was also nearly involved in the tampering scandal, as he was allegedly offered money to lose games on purpose, which he declined.

It was Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL that initially opened the eyes of many to the serious claims levied against the Dolphins. It’s only right, then, that Flores would react to the news of the punishment headed his former team’s way. Well, he did that and more.

Flores fired back at the NFL’s ruling on Ross and the Dolphins, per Brooke Pryor.

From Flores’ attorney on Ross: “…The punishment announced today is obviously inadequate and disheartening. Unfortunately, it remains clear that the NFL cannot police itself, which is why we look forward to continuing to push the legal process, prove all of Brian’s claims ..” pic.twitter.com/mEG3FojwLq — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 2, 2022

Clearly, Brian Flores is not pleased with the NFL’s ruling on Stephen Ross and the Dolphins. Flores called the punishment “inadequate and disheartening”, going on to say that the league “can’t police itself.”

The former Dolphins coach’s legal team made sure to note the “factual accuracy” of Flores’ claims made about the alleged tampering going on in the organization., though the NFL didn’t see things that way.

The NFL found that the Dolphins violated the anti-tampering policy on three occasions from 2019 to 2022. The franchise had conversations with Tom Brady and the agent for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

The NFL didn’t find any evidence proving Flores’ claims that he was paid to tank were accurate. However, that Brian Flores had the courage to speak up when he knew something was wrong is indeed commendable.