‘The report is misleading’: Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel fires back at Mike Gesicki trade rumors

The Miami Dolphins’ roster as it is right now is pretty damn good all things considered. However, based on recent reports, it seems like they are trying to get even more better. The team is reportedly talking to other teams about a potential trade. One name that has been floating around is tight end Mike Gesicki, who was franchise tagged earlier in the offseason.

The report from PFF cited the fact that Mike Gesicki is playing a new role under Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. According to the report, Gesicki is now playing more like a traditional tight end, participating in blocking more often. However, McDaniel fired back at these reports with a rather… confusing message. (via Joe Schad, David Furones)

Mike McDaniel on Mike Gesicki: These reports are tricky to me. GMs have work to do. The verbiage of name brought up in reporting is loose. A lot of names are brought up. I’m focused on coaching Mike and Mike is focused on getting better. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 25, 2022

On Mike Gesicki and reported Dolphins trade talks, Mike McDaniel said, "The report is misleading because there probably should be a lot of names on that report." — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) August 25, 2022

At first glance, this may seem like a non-answer, as there was no outright denial of the rumor from McDaniel. However, the Dolphins head coach may just be giving everyone a glimpse of what it really is like in an NFL front office. Every team is asking about every player in the league. This rumor may be just that: a rumor.

A Gesicki deal for the Dolphins also seems unlikely, considering the tight end’s big role for the team last season. He was easily one of their best players on offense, helping them nearly make it to the playoffs. Even with him having more snaps as a blocker, Mike Gesicki’s pass-catching ability will still be valuable to the team.

Who knows, though? Perhaps the Dolphins get offered a deal too good to pass up for Gesicki. If that unlikely event ever happens… well, expect the tight end to be gone sooner than later.