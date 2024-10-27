The Miami Dolphins lost on a last-second field goal in Week 8, falling to the Arizona Cardinals 28-27. However, the headline for the Dolphins moving forward is that their franchise quarterback, Tua Tagovalioa, is back from his concussion absence and the offense looked a lot better because of it.

After the game, Tagovailoa shared his thoughts on how it felt to be back after what many thought (and still do think) could have been a career-ending head injury.

“It feels good to be able to come back and play with my teammates,” Tagovailoa told the media from the postgame podium. “To hopefully help in whatever way I can to get a spark going for our offense or get the mojo going for the entire team.”

And Tagovailoa did get the mojo going for the Dolphins. The team was 1-3 after the QB went out, and the offense didn't score more than 15 points in a game. While Kyler Murray and company did put a damper on the comeback, the offense looked so much better putting up 27 points.

The Dolphins QB also discussed how the loss did put a damper on his return against the Cardinals.

“It was good, but tough loss today against a really good team,” the Dolphins signal-caller admitted. “So, that diminishes not just what I've done but a lot of what other guys have done individually as well.”

While that is true, and what you want your QB to say, the game is still a reason for optimism on South Beach.

Can the Dolphins get back on track with a healthy Tua Tagovailoa?

Now, the question becomes can the Dolphins revive their playoff hopes with Tua Tagovailoa back in the fold?

With the Dolphins Week 8 loss to the Cardinals, the team drops to 2-5 on the season with a tough two-game run coming up. In Week 9, Miami takes on the Buffalo Bills in Western New York. For Tua, this is a rematch against the team that has concussed him twice in the last three seasons, including giving him his latest traumatic brain injury.

After the trip to Buffalo, the Dolphins fly across the country to face the resurgent Los Angeles Rams. Unless the team can win at least one of these games, their playoff hopes will be dead.