Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa details horrific memory of Week 4 concussion

It’s been a couple of weeks since the incident, but the memory of Tua Tagovailoa’s scary concussion still lingers in many NFL fans’ minds. The Miami Dolphins QB went down with a concussion during their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Many genuinely feared for Tagovailoa’s life, as it was his second head/neck injury in a week.

Thankfully, Tua Tagovailoa did not suffer any life-changing injury from that concussion. The Dolphins quarterback spoke for the first time about his injury against the Bengals. Tagovailoa detailed his memories from that night, and… let’s just say he was incredibly lucky to come out relatively unscathed. (via Jonathan Jones)

Tua: I remember the entire night up to the sack. I don't remember being carted off. But I do remember things from the ambulance and in the hospital. Confirms he was unconscious for a period of time on the field. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 19, 2022

Well, that’s unsettling, to say the least. Less than a week after stumbling on the field after a late hit, Tagovailoa took another blow to the head during their Thursday night game against the Bengals. It looked terrifying, at first, as the Dolphins QB lay still on the field while holding up his fingers in the “fencing” position. Tagovailoa was immediately transported to the hospital for examination.

Tua Tagovailoa’s injury sparked a fierce discussion amongst fans regarding the concussion protocols. Many felt that the QB should not have been cleared by the Dolphins to continue playing after exhibiting concussion symptoms. As a result, the league made important changes to the protocols meant to protect players.

After taking two weeks off, Tua Tagovailoa is set to return for Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. I think we can all agree that whether you’re a Dolphins fan or not, it’s relieving to see the QB play again after that scary injury.