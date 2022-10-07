NFLPA, NFL agree to changes to concussion protocol amid Tua Tagovailoa incident

Ever since the Tua Tagovailoa incidents, there’s been serious concern about the concussion protocol in the NFL. Well, on Friday, it appears the league and the NFLPA took a step in the right direction, agreeing to some changes. Via Tom Pelissero:

Statement from the NFL regarding the updated concussion protocol formally approved by the NFLPA today: pic.twitter.com/pQZtzZyOwd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2022

It’s not yet known what the changes will be, but it’s all to ensure the safety of the players. The NFL and the Dolphins were under fire after Tua Tagovialoa returned to play in Week 3 after clearly suffering a head injury. He was never placed in concussion protocol and ultimately took the field in Week 4, only to suffer another injury to his head. It was a very scary scene in Cincinnati, where he had to be rushed to the hospital.

Thankfully, he’s in concussion protocols and will not play in Week 5. The NFLPA actually fired the main doctor who claimed that Tua wasn’t concussed after Week 3. In the end, the league has to protect these players. It’s a dangerous sport and concussions happen a lot. The Player’s Association released this statement and hopes the new changes could be implemented this weekend. Via Jeremy Fowler:

“Our union has agreed to change the concussion protocols to protect players from returning to play in the case of any similar incident to what we saw on September 25 with Tua Tagovailoa. We would like these changes to go into effect before this weekend’s games to immediately protect the players and hope the NFL accepts the change before then as well.”

Indianapolis Colts RB Nyheim Hines suffered an apparent concussion on TNF and had a hell of a time getting off the field. He was ruled out for the rest of the game. That was a step in the right direction in regard to these changes.