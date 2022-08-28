There’s only one thing on the Miami Dolphins’ minds heading into the 2022 season: how will their new dynamic duo work? Tua Tagovailoa got himself a shiny new weapon in Tyreek Hill in the offseason. There are plenty of questions surrounding the duo’s synergy, especially considering their strengths and weaknesses.

Well, it turns out, all that hype that Tyreek Hill gave for Tua Tagovailoa was legit. The Dolphins duo took to the field for the first time in their preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. In just their first snap, Tua and Tyreek gave fans a glimpse of what they can do. They linked up for a massive 51-yard bomb, sending shivers down the spines of their rivals.

One of the biggest question marks with Tua’s game is his ability to throw it deep to his receivers. The Dolphins QB has long been criticized for often underthrowing wide open receivers. However, Hill’s insane abilities could potentially cover for Tua’s weakness as he works on improving his deep ball.

The Dolphins have one of the most intriguing offenses in the league. Their new head coach, Mike McDaniel, is touted as an offensive specialist. They have one of the most dangerous wide receiver duos in Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Add to that their improvements to their offensive line, and you got yourself a dark horse contender in the AFC.

It will be up to Tua to answer the questions thrown at him by fans. With Hill and the rest of the Dolphins roster, though, the QB has all the tools he needs to silence his critics.