The Miami Dolphins have found their next franchise QB in Tua Tagovailoa. The fifth-year player out of Alabama has steadily improved throughout his NFL career. He has taken his production to another level under head coach Mike McDaniel. Tagovailoa hyped up Dolphins fans at this morning's training camp practice.

The Dolphins social media team shared a video this morning that showed Tua Tagovailoa hyping up the crowd.

The crowd was chanting “Tua! Tua!” during this morning's training camp practice, which was open to fans. The fans' electric energy caught Tua's attention, which prompted Tagovailoa to grab a microphone and address the fans directly.

Tua immediately got the crowd hyped up. “I tell you what, show me the money!” Tagovailoa said, followed by ravenous applause and cheers.

Tua concluded his speech with the following message: “We're going to need you guys to hype us up, it's hot out here, and keep them cheers going. Let's go!”

It is great to see Dolphins fans fall in love with Tua. It was not too long ago that there was major skepticism about Tagovailoa's future with the Dolphins, most notably because of his injury history.

We can't wait to see the Dolphins' speedy offense back on the field later this fall.

Dolphins extend QB Tua Tagovailoa, making him one of the best paid QBs in the NFL

Of course there is an obvious reason why Tua said “show me the money” when hyping up Dolphins fans. He was referencing his recent contract extension.

Earlier this week, the Dolphins handed Tua Tagovailoa a massive four-year, $212 million contract extension. The lucrative deal includes $167 million guaranteed.

Tagovailoa now becomes one of the best paid QBs in the NFL on an average annual value basis. He joins QBs who have received contract extensions this offseason like Jordan Love, Trevor Lawrence, and Jared Goff.

Some have speculated that Miami's concerns over Tua's injury history held up the contract negotiations. However, both sides clearly were able to compromise and keep Tua in Miami for the foreseeable future.

Now Tua can put all of the contract questions out of his head and focus on dominating in the 2024 season.

The Miami Dolphins open the 2024 season against one of their in-state rivals in the Jacksonville Jaguars.