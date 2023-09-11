Tua Tagovailoa's net worth in 2023 is $4 million. Tagovailoa's career has had no shortage of ups and downs, but his net worth is no issue. Let's look at Tua Tagovailoa's net worth in 2023.

Tua Tagovailoa's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $4 million

Tagovailoa burst onto the scene in front of a national audience by leading his team to an NCAA National Championship, and from that day forward, a star was born. Tua Tagovailoa's net worth in 2023 is $4 million, according to fresherslive.com.

Tagovailoa was born in ‘Ewa Beach, Hawaii, playing for Saint Louis School in Honolulu. He has been a diehard football fan his entire life, sleeping with a football under his arm every night as a child.

The story from Hawaii is that Tagovailoa would throw the ball over 30 yards in Pop Warner games, growing his legend as a high-level prospect. He was an elite player in high school, playing in the All-American Bowl and the Elite 11. He was a four-star recruit and No. 1 high school prospect in the state. After receiving 17 scholarship offers, Tua chose to attend the University of Alabama with Nick Saban.

Tua Tagovailoa's college career

Tagovailoa's best moment as a college athlete came in his freshman season. He had low playing time in his first year, backing up current Eagles starter Jalen Hurts. Most of Tua's playing time would come in Alabama's blowout victories, but he did amass 11 passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. Alabama would make the National Championship with Hurts at the helm.

However, the starter would struggle, paving the way for Tagovailoa to replace him in the second half. Tua led the Crimson Tide on a comeback, capping it off with a 41-yard touchdown pass in overtime to win the National Championship 26-23 over Georgia. He finished the game 14-of-24 with 166 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Tua was also awarded the Offensive MVP of the game.

Unsurprisingly, Tua would take over the starting job for the rest of his college career, leading Alabama to another National Championship game, losing 44-16 to Clemson. He finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting but won the Walter Camp and Maxwell Awards.

His 2019 season ended with dislocating his hip and suffering a broken nose and concussion after a sack against Mississippi State. He was on pace for an even better statistical year than 2018.

He declared for the 2020 NFL Draft, leaving the program as holder of numerous team records. Tua also held NCAA records in passing yards per attempt, adjusted passing yards per attempt, passing efficiency rating, and total yards per play.

Tua Tagovailoa's professional career

Tagovailoa was supplanted as the top prospect in the 2020 NFL draft amid concerns over his serious injury. He would drop to fifth overall in the draft, selected by the Miami Dolphins. Tagovailoa signed a four-year rookie contract worth $30 million.

Tagovailoa would be in the backup role again to start his NFL career, sitting behind Ryan Fitzpatrick. He finally made his debut in Week 6 and was named the starter in Week 8.

Since becoming a starter for the Dolphins, coming into the 2023 season, Tua had a 21-13 record, 8,015 passing yards, 52 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions. He has rushed for 307 yards and six touchdowns.

Tagovailoa was well on his way to a career year in 2022, leading the league in passer rating and passing average. However, he suffered a concussion in Week 3 but was cleared in Week 4, where he suffered yet another concussion. This scary Week 4 injury caused the NFL to review its concussion policy and garnered plenty of media coverage.

It was announced in March that the Dolphins picked up the fifth-year option on Tua's contract, but he revealed that he did consider retirement after his concussion problems.

Tua Tagovailoa's charity work

Tagovailoa announced the Tua Foundation in February 2021, a nonprofit dedicated to youth initiatives, health and wellness, and other charitable causes. The foundation focuses on individuals in Hawaii, Alabama, and Miami. He also announced the establishment of a $300,000 scholarship at his school in Hawaii.

Tagovailoa is a player that you have no choice but to root for. From his charitable work to his toughness in returning from injury, everyone will be waiting with bated breath to see where his career will go.

Tagovailoa has the skill to become one of the best and highest-paid quarterbacks in the league. The only question is his health. We can all agree that, regardless of net worth, Tagovailoa needs to do what is best to keep himself healthy. Did Tua Tagovailoa's net worth in 2023 surprise you?