Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa gets official injury status for Week 4 vs. Bengals

The Miami Dolphins are set to play on short rest in Week 4 as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals for Thursday Night Football. Tua Tagovailoa, who was banged up during the Week 3 win over the Bills, is hoping to be ready to play for the clash in Cincinnati, but the Dolphins have yet to decide whether or not to he will suit up. Via Ian Rapoport, Tagovailoa has officially been ruled questionable to play in Week 4.

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the #Bengals with back and ankle injuries. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2022

While there was a ton of concern regarding a head injury for Tagovailoa after he took a hard hit in Week 3 and was stumbling when he got back to his feet, the Dolphins’ injury report didn’t mention any such ailment for Tua. Instead, the star quarterback was listed as having back and ankle injuries, which supports what the Dolphins said earlier in the week.

The Dolphins’ insist they followed concussion protocols correctly after Tagovailoa went down with the concerning-looking injury against the Bills, though the NFLPA is investigating the situation. Tagovailoa returned to the game after a brief absence and helped lead Miami to a 21-19 win over their division rivals.

He’s off to a scorching hot start to the season and has quickly developed a strong rapport with Tyreek Hill while building on the already solid chemistry he has with Jaylen Waddle.

Across three games this season, Tua Tagovailoa completed 72-of-101 passing attempts (71.3 percent) for 925 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions. He ranks second in the NFL in passing yards, and is tied with Patrick Mahomes with the third most TD passes in the league.

It seems likely he’ll be a true game-time decision for the clash against the Bengals, so fans will have to keep their eyes out for further updates.