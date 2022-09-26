Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got banged up in the Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills and will look to get ready to take the field again on Thursday Night for the Week 4 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa appeared to take a big hit to the head in the game, and it was a major concern when he came up wobbling, appearing very dazed. While Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocols and returned to the game, head coach Mike McDaniel revealed there were some other ailments the Dolphins star picked up in the game, too.

Via Marcel Louis-Jacques, McDaniel revealed that Tagovailoa is nursing a sore ankle, but wouldn’t indicate whether his status for Thursday’s game was up in the air. Additionally, the Dolphins alleged on Sunday that Tagovailoa had also been dealing with a back injury.

Mike McDaniel said Tua is sore right now, which they expected. Added that he's nursing some ankle soreness as well but too early to make a statement one way or the other if Tua will play Thursday: "I don't assume anything." — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) September 26, 2022

While the Dolphins came away with a win, Tua took a beating, and it could potentially impact his availability going forward. The NFLPA is investigating the Dolphins’ handling of the concussion protocol after Tagovailoa returned to the game on Sunday. Considering the nature of the hit, and how he acted in the immediate aftermath, most assumed his day was over.

Tagovailoa has gotten off to an electric start to the season in 2022. The 24-year-old has won each of his first three starts this year, throwing for eight touchdowns, two interceptions, and 925 yards while completing 71.3 percent of his pass attempts.

He'll hope to recuperate from the myriad injuries he's dealing with ahead of Thursday Night Football in Week 4, but he'll be up against the clock given the short week of rest.