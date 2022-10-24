As the team prepared for kickoff on Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, fans of the Miami Dolphins gave a warm welcome to starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in his triumphant return to NFL action. Per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, an uproariously loud chant of “Tua! Tua!” filled the air of Hard Rock Stadium as Tagovailoa ran onto the field in pre-game introductions.

The 2022 NFL season has been frightening, to say the least, for the former top-five NFL Draft choice, as concussion issues have prevented him from seeing the field since a Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. Then, after suffering a head injury in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins let Tagovailoa start an NFL game less than a week later, resulting in one of the scariest exits from a sporting event fans have seen in some time. In his absence, the Dolphins rolled out quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and rookie Skylar Thompson, who had a mixed bag of success out on the field, including their own injuries.

Tagovailoa’s injury woes have been the subject of significant attention among fans of the Dolphins, NFL viewers as a whole, and even the league front office itself, as the NFL has made significant changes to its concussion protocol in response to the situation. However, regardless of the outcome of Week 7’s game against the Steelers, it is terrific to see Tagovailoa out on the field.

In Tua Tagovailoa’s absence, the Dolphins have fallen to 3-3 on the season, but the signal-caller himself has said he is “not the savior” of the team’s season, adding that a collective effort will be required to right the ship.