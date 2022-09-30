Twitter reacts to Tua Tagovailoa getting carted off field after scary injury vs. Bengals

Thursday night’s game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals saw a scary injury occur on the field, with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa getting carted off the game following a sack in the second quarter of the contest.

Immediately after Tua Tagovailoa went down and did not get up, Twitter got flooded with reactions. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Arizona Cardinals pass rusher JJ Watt are also among those who took to Twitter to express their concern for the Dolphins signal-caller.

Prayers up man.. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 30, 2022

Stop showing the replays. Please. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 30, 2022

More reactions:

This is bigger than football right now. There’s something seriously wrong with Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins staff either chose to ignore it or they’re not good at their jobs. But this type of injury transcends football. — Alfredo Brown (@ThePretendGM) September 30, 2022

This is scary to see. Hoping Tua Tagovailoa is going to be OK pic.twitter.com/bSA0Y52MKg — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 30, 2022

No way Tua Tagovailoa isn’t hurt bad your fingers shouldn’t be doing that pic.twitter.com/P8Fq5StQUc — 𝗗rew (@MambaSzn24) September 30, 2022

Tua Tagovailoa is going to be put on a stabilizing board and will be taken off on a stretcher. This is awful. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 30, 2022

Tua Tagovailoa is seriously hurt, this isnt normal. He shouldnt have been cleared last week and he shouldnt have started this week. The Dolphins arent gonna have him much longer if he doesnt get the recovery he needs. pic.twitter.com/AG0OasVm1V — hello (@candlecroissant) September 30, 2022

Tua Tagovailoa carried a questionable label for several days before the showdown with the Bengals after he got hurt in the Dolphins’ 21-19 home win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. However, he was eventually greenlighted to play in the Bengals game. In retrospect, it does appear that it would have been a much better decision if the Dolphins let him sit out this meeting with Cincinnati and instead went for Teddy Bridgewater to start against a 1-2 opponent.

Before he was carted off the field, Tua Tagovailoa showed a “fencing response” while lying on the field. According to Wikipedia, a fencing response “is an unnatural position of the arms following a concussion. Immediately after moderate forces have been applied to the brainstem, the forearms are held flexed or extended (typically into the air) for a period lasting up to several seconds after the impact.”

Tua Tagovailoa will likely be undergoing multiple tests in the coming days, but it’s probably not too early to speculate that he will not be on the field when the Dolphins face the New York Jets on the road in Week 5.