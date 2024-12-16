Week 15 of the NFL regular season is over halfway done and unfortunately for the Miami Dolphins, it looks like their playoff hopes might be gone. The Dolphins fell to the Houston Texans 20-12, dropping to 6-8 on the season. A big reason for the loss was the performance of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. However, Tagovailoa's turnovers weren't his biggest regret of the game.

“You know, I'm my toughest critic when it comes to ball placement,” said Tagovailoa of his throw that led to a massive hit on wide receiver Grant Dubose, ending his day in a stretcher. “I just feel bad that I even put him [Dubose] in that situation to have gotten hit. It was tough to move on after that happened.”

Tagovailoa went on to throw three interceptions following the injury, which took place early in the third quarter. He finished the day throwing 29 of 40 for 196 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. He also fumbled on a sack earlier in the game.

Tua Tagovailoa's up and down 2024 season

Coming into the season, there was a lot of belief in not only the Miami Dolphins, but Tua Tagovailoa as well. In the offseason, he was extended on a 4 year , $212.4 million deal. Things haven't gone how they'd hoped they would, though.

After 14 games, Tagovailoa has played in just 10 games, throwing for 2,652 yards, 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Additionally, he's missed four games due to a concussion he suffered early in the season against the Bills.

Contrarily, in 2023, Tagovailoa finished with a league-leading 4,623 yards in addition to 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

It is worth noting, the Dolphins without Tagovailoa were unable to win games. However, even with him, they've still gone .500 at 5-5. Simply, it's a mess regardless of who's at QB, even if they are reliant on Tagovailoa being in the game.

Tagovailoa's struggling 2024 has also impacted his talented wide receivers. Tyreek Hill, who has consistently been in the top-five in the league in terms of receiving yards isn't even close this year. So far, he has 67 receptions for 805 yards and five touchdowns. That puts him on pace for his lowest receiving yards total since 2019, when he didn't break 1,000 yards.