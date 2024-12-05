The Miami Dolphins have their backs against the wall. Miami is 5-7 heading into Week 14 and they have no margin for error if they want to make the playoffs in the AFC. This is not what many Dolphins fans expected heading into the 2024 season. It has everyone looking for answers.

That includes Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. Miami's signal caller shared his thoughts on why the team has a losing record so far into the regular season.

“I don’t think that shows the character of who we are as a team, doesn’t show the work that we’ve put in this offseason together,” Tagovailoa said. “But nobody else will say it but me, and I feel like this has a lot to do with myself, obviously putting myself in harm’s way in the second game, going down, basically leaving my guys out to dry. That’s what I would say. Anyone can have an opinion about it’s football, it’s this, it’s that, but I do take that to heart as well, so I don’t want to do that to my guys again.”

Tua is of course referring to his scary concussion from earlier this season. That injury forced Tagovailoa to miss multiple games and basically derailed the entire season for Miami.

The reality of the situation is plainly obvious, so it is smart of Tua to not shy away from it.

If the Dolphins want to stay alive, they need to win in Week 14 against the Jets.

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa gets real on first showdown vs. Aaron Rodgers on Jets

Tua is excited to square off against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets on Sunday.

Tagovailoa shared his thoughts on playing Rodgers during a recent interview.

“I would say first off, a lot of respect to Aaron (Rodgers) and what he’s done throughout the course of his years playing at Green Bay,” Tagovailoa said via David Furones of the Sun Sentinel.

“Obviously, we got to play against him two years ago, and he’s a Hall of Famer. Whether he looks like the same way he did in years past or not, you’re just going up against greatness regardless. The mindset that he has and to be able to still play at his age is really remarkable, and I’ve got a lot of respect for his game,” Tagovailoa continued.

Tua never got the chance to play against Rodgers after he joined the AFC East in 2023. Rodgers' Achilles injury during Week 1 ended his season prematurely, so he never got to play against Tua that season.

Now the Dolphins will face off against the Jets twice during the final five weeks of the 2024 regular season.

“It’s been a long time coming, but it’s super cool,” Tagovailoa concluded.

This much-anticipated matchup between the Dolphins and Jets kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday in Miami.