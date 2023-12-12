Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins lost a shocker on Monday Night Football, blowing a 27-13 lead en route to a 28-27 loss to the Titans.

Tua Tagovailoa and his Miami Dolphins lost in stunning fashion on Monday Night Football, blowing a late 14-point lead en route to a brutal 28-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 14.

The star quarterback was brutally honest after the meltdown.

“It's the NFL,” the 25-year-old asserted, per The Miami Sun Sentinel's David Furones. “Anything can happen.”

That much was very clear in front of the 66,068 spectators in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Despite trailing 10-7 at halftime, the Dolphins mounted a second half comeback and led 27-13 after two consecutive fourth quarter Raheem Mostert rushing touchdowns.

That seemed like it would cause the Titans to go quietly into the night, but the exact opposite happened. Tennessee rookie QB Will Levis would not be denied; he led two late touchdown drives that involved a DeAndre Hopkins passing TD and a Derrick Henry rushing score just under a minute later.

“I don't think this is the same Dolphins team that everyone thinks about. We got a lot of really good players, we've got really good coaches, and it's one loss,” Tagovailoa continued, per Furones. “It's not like the world ends because we lost this game. We're human, we”ll continue to get better from this. This is the NFL, no one's perfect.”

Dolphins lose top spot in AFC

With the loss, Miami falls to 9-4, and are no longer the kings of the American Football Conference. That title now belongs to the 10-3 Baltimore Ravens, who beat the Los Angeles Rams in overtime in Week 14.

Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins' best offensive player, injured his ankle and missed a significant portion of the contest. Hill explained that he thought his ankle “was done” at halftime, but he ended up returning in limited fashion for the second half. He finished with six receptions for 61 yards.

Will Levis completed the game with a career-high 327 yards, dictating two TD drives in the final five minutes. Tagovailoa finished 23-for-33 with 240 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Tua and his troops will look to get back in the win column against the New York Jets at this same stadium in Week 15.