There’s a certain buzz in the air surrounding the Miami Dolphins this season. In a conference filled to the brim with talent, many view the team as a dark-horse contender in the AFC. With a talented defensive roster and a offensive core with potential, they can make some serious noise as a playoff nuisance.

A lot of the Dolphins’ potential success is tied to their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. The Alabama QB has raised more questions than answers surrounding his play. However, his work ethic can’t be denied. Most recently, Tagovailoa was spotted reading the playsheet and working on his in-game routines. When asked about it, head coach Mike McDaniel had nothing but praise for his QB. (via ProFootballTalk)

“Man, that says everything,” McDaniel said. “That’s why his teammates are confident in him. That’s why I’m confident in him, and that’s why his coaching staff is because that is something that he has done on his own with guidance from his quarterback coach, Coach [Darrell] Bevell.”

The growth of Tua Tagovailoa is something that has excited Dolphins fans for so long. Despite the reputation surrounding him, Tua has proven time and time again that he’s willing to put in work to improve. It’s why many long-time fans are optimistic about this season, because Tua can and will do everything to make this work.

The most important thing for the Dolphins is to start off on the right foot. While we haven’t seen the starters in action completely yet, fans are hoping they can put together an impressive first few weeks. From there, there’s nowhere to go but up.