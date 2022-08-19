fbpx
Dolphins’ ‘best player’ at camp that’s been embarrassing Tua Tagovailoa

There’s been plenty to be excited about with the Miami Dolphins this season. Most of the buzz comes from their offense, and for good reason. When you have players like Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, and Tua Tagovailoa, they are bound to be the headliners for any team. Lost in all the sauce, though, is a certain breakout safety who’s making a name for himself at training camp: Jevon Holland.

A second-round pick by the Dolphins last year, Jevon Holland has emerged as one of the best players in training camp this year. Many reports have surfaced about him picking off Tagovailoa and making incredible plays on defense. It has led many to be extremely excited about his prospects next year. (via Justin Hier)

Talks between a friendly competition between Tagovailoa and Holland have emerged at training camp. Both Dolphins players have acknowledged that the other brings out the best in them. Tua praised Holland’s playmaking potential, while Holland noted Tua’s improved reads, progressions, and accuracy, something he struggled in his last few seasons.

Competition breeds excellence, and that’s exactly what seems to be happening in the Dolphins’ training camp. Instead of taking it too hard, both Tagovailoa and Holland use their experiences to learn from each other and get better each day. That is not a good sign for the rest of the AFC, which is already stacked right now.

Can the Dolphins finally break out of their shell and take control of the AFC East? If they’re able to put it all together, they might just give the Buffalo Bills a run for their money this year.

 

