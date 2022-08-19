There’s been plenty to be excited about with the Miami Dolphins this season. Most of the buzz comes from their offense, and for good reason. When you have players like Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, and Tua Tagovailoa, they are bound to be the headliners for any team. Lost in all the sauce, though, is a certain breakout safety who’s making a name for himself at training camp: Jevon Holland.

A second-round pick by the Dolphins last year, Jevon Holland has emerged as one of the best players in training camp this year. Many reports have surfaced about him picking off Tagovailoa and making incredible plays on defense. It has led many to be extremely excited about his prospects next year. (via Justin Hier)

"[Jevon] Holland has been the best player in #Dolphins camp." – @flasportsbuzz Miami has a potential superstar on its hands. — Justin Hier (@HierJustin) August 18, 2022

Jevon Holland has the look of a future Pro Bowler, per the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson “The Dolphins’ ball-hawking safety intercepted Tagovailoa twice…Holland also made an incredible play knocking away a deep pass from Tagovailoa to Hill.” pic.twitter.com/iMsYJSTf4o — Dolphin Nation (@Dolphin_Nation) August 17, 2022

We’re really witnessing the start of an amazing career. Jevon Holland will be wearing a Gold Jacket one day. Book it! #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/YYDCzBvfg8 — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) August 18, 2022

It’s not crazy to say that Jevon Holland just might be the best DB out of the 21’ draft. — BrōninJitsu (@yovaniJr_) August 17, 2022

Talks between a friendly competition between Tagovailoa and Holland have emerged at training camp. Both Dolphins players have acknowledged that the other brings out the best in them. Tua praised Holland’s playmaking potential, while Holland noted Tua’s improved reads, progressions, and accuracy, something he struggled in his last few seasons.

Earlier this offseason Mike McDaniel said Tua & Jevon Holland have been competing all of training camp to help each other get better. Here’s both Tua & Jevon Holland speaking after practice today about how they’ve been challenging each other all offseason. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/wTOIpBeX2v — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) August 17, 2022

Competition breeds excellence, and that’s exactly what seems to be happening in the Dolphins’ training camp. Instead of taking it too hard, both Tagovailoa and Holland use their experiences to learn from each other and get better each day. That is not a good sign for the rest of the AFC, which is already stacked right now.

Can the Dolphins finally break out of their shell and take control of the AFC East? If they’re able to put it all together, they might just give the Buffalo Bills a run for their money this year.