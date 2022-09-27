Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa reacts to Tyreek Hill’s trash talk to Eli Apple

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill saw his comments about Cincinnati Bengals CB Eli Apple go viral ahead of their clash on Thursday night of Week 4. After Hill suggested Apple was in for a long night on Thursday, Tua Tagovailoa has doubled down on those claims from his star wideout. When asked about Hill’s comments, Tagovailoa backed him up by indicating he’d be feeding Hill the ball if he’s ever in 1-on-1 coverage on Thursday, via Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Tua when asked about Tyreek Hill’s comments toward Bengals CB Eli Apple: if Tyreek Hill is covered 1-on-1 “I am giving Tyreek the ball” — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) September 27, 2022

Hill challenged Apple after the Dolphins’ win over the Bills on Sunday, and now it seems that Tagovailoa is prepared to let the star wideout back up his talk. If Tagovailoa sees an opportunity for Hill to exploit a mismatch, which is practically any single coverage matchup he’ll find himself in, the Dolphins QB plans on taking a shot downfield.

Bengals DC Lou Anarumo better be thinking about bringing an extra man to offer Apple some assistance, or else the DB could be in for a long night against Hill. The problem, however, is if they send an additional DB to help deal with Tyreek Hill, Dolphins elite WR2 Jaylen Waddle will be able to feast on the Bengals’ secondary.

The Bengals will have to devise a plan to help Apple cope with Hill without leaving Waddle too much room to work with. The Dolphins seem confident in their ability to pick apart the Bengals’ defense, and it looks as if Tagovailoa and Hill have plans to bully Apple during the game.