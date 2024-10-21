The Miami Dolphins could be on the verge of receiving a major boost to their offense. Tua Tagovailoa is being designated to return from the injured reserve, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov, and is set to practice this week. If all goes as planned, the Pro Bowl quarterback will be starting in a Week 8 home game versus the Arizona Cardinals.

Of course, there will be a healthy amount of skepticism intertwined with this optimism, considering Tagovailoa's history with concussions. After staying healthy during the 2023-24 campaign, the 26-year-old sustained the third official concussion of his NFL career in Week 2 of this season. He landed on the IR and has now officially fulfilled the minimum four-game requirement.

Public concern was immediately high, and even former players believed he should consider retirement. Tagovailoa has met with top experts, though, and is moving forward with the Dolphins. He will be under the microscope, as the continued status of his health figures to be the most prominent story surrounding Miami at this time.