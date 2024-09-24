Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is getting some tough news from a local doctor. A Miami neurologist says Tagovailoa is more susceptible to getting additional concussions due to his current condition, per the Miami Herald. Tagovailoa suffered three concussions in the NFL since he joined the league in 2020.

Neurologist Dr. Evan Packer says there's concern about what could happen to the quarterback in the future.

“He's unfortunately in that group of people that have high susceptibility to that type of injury,” Packer said.

Tagovailoa took a tough hit in a game earlier this year, against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. He was placed on injured reserve by the Dolphins, and the quarterback has been meeting with doctors and brain specialists since that incident. It was confirmed the quarterback suffered a concussion.

The Dolphins have invested a lot in Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa is facing a very difficult decision. The quarterback's injury history is certainly something to be cautious about, and there are plenty of commentators and even some Dolphins fans who want the quarterback to retire from football. The team may have a different feeling, as the quarterback is under contract for millions upon millions of dollars.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel says it's possible that the quarterback will return to the team this season, although there's been much speculation about Tagovailoa's future.

“The great thing about IR is there's — for a month's time, there's no timelines,” McDaniel said, per ESPN. “I always say that, but I'm not sure that people quite understand; if you set a timeline based upon the information you have today, how much of whatever goes on is fulfilling the prophecy of that timeline? And is that the right thing? Especially with competitors and stuff, sometimes you can do more harm than good.”

Tagovailoa has said he doesn't want to retire. The quarterback could return for the team's final 11 games this season, per ESPN. Tagovailoa threw for 4,624 yards in the 2023 season, to go with 29 touchdowns. He helped lead the Dolphins to a postseason berth, where the team lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Packer did say there was a risk though if the quarterback continued to play the game.

“If he was my son and there was another substantial injury, I would say you're playing with fire,” Packer added. “You look at long-term personal health. If he decides to play, I would make him aware of potential consequences. The risk is too great to cause future problems.”

The Dolphins next play the Tennessee Titans on Monday, without its starting gunslinger.