Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is always a threat to score, and it only took one touch in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos for QB Tua Tagovailoa to hook up with Hill for a touchdown. With plenty of time in the pocket and no pressure, Tagovailoa connected with Hill on a deep crossing route to put the Dolphins on the board early.

A WIDE OPEN TYREEK HILL GOES FOR THE 54-YARD TOUCHDOWN 😤 Dolphins up 7-0 early in the 1st quarter vs. the Broncos.pic.twitter.com/esjVEJTNhH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 24, 2023

The 54-yard touchdown score was Hill's fourth receiving touchdown on the season, which leads the NFL. Hill also became the first Dolphin since Randy McMichael back in 2005 to record a receiving touchdown in each of the first three games of an NFL season, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Tagovailoa and Hill have shown a special connection since Hill joined the Dolphins last season. The former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver caught a career-high 119 receptions and 1,710 receiving yards in 2022 with Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Mike McDaniel.

Tyreek Hill is setting another incredible pace so far this season, as he entered Week 3 with 255 receiving yards. Hill should have a busy day in Week 3 against the Broncos, as fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was ruled out before the game with a head injury.

Tagovailoa entered the game leading the league with 9.5 yards per attempt, and this touchdown score will certainly help that number go up. The connection with Hill was Tagovailoa's fifth touchdown pass of the young season.

Tyreek Hill went into the stands to celebrate, just jumping up and down with fans 😂😂pic.twitter.com/msTFd6eBqV https://t.co/goDMjVl4pd — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 24, 2023

The Dolphins, who currently own sole possession of first place in the AFC East after beating the New England Patriots last week, are looking to move to 3-0 at home against the Broncos in Week 3.