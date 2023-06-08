During minicamp for the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa has been spotted wearing a helmet camera when on the field. Twitter believes that the Dolphins are now trolling Tua with the sheer size of his helmet camera on Thursday.

Tua’s helmet cam looked a little…different today pic.twitter.com/fruM7M8cJS — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) June 8, 2023

This looks like some epic trolling. Tua gave a review of some pros (audio for new guys to review) and cons (integrity of huddle exposed to coaches) of helmet cam yesterday. Got a whole Polaroid on his head today just during early warmups. https://t.co/BaQ5OqzPuQ — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) June 8, 2023

The Dolphins gotta be trolling with the massive camera on Tua’s helmet 😂 pic.twitter.com/kq9EWAPFTc — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) June 8, 2023

It is without a doubt that the camera atop Tua Tagovailoa's helmet is absolutely massive. It will be interesting to see if anybody asks Tua about the helmet he is wearing on Thursday, and if he got a kick out of how big it is. Some might be wondering if a camera that big might just be too heavy atop his head.

Albeit the camera, there are bigger headlines to focus on in Dolphins camp. Rumors of Dalvin Cook signing with Miami are swirling after his release from the Minnesota Vikings; this would load the Dolphins offense with even more talent on an already electric unit. Pairing Cook with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle would be absolutely deadly.

With rumors of Cook signing, the pressure is now starting to build even more on Tua. This offense will be talented enough to compete with or without Dalvin Cook; it will all be up to whether or not Tua can stay healthy and perform.

All eyes will be on Tua once the NFL season gets going. His ability to avoid injury this season will be paramount if the Dolphins want to have any type of success. If Tua is able to stay on the field, do not be surprised if the Dolphins become serious Super Bowl contenders.