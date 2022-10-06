Tyreek Hill’s addition to Week 5 injury report worth monitoring for fantasy football players

The explosive Miami Dolphins offense may be a bit less dangerous if Tyreek Hill is not on the field Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

That’s because star wide receiver and key fantasy football threat Hill may not be in the best condition since he was listed on Thursday’s injury report with a quad problem.

Further details will be made available Friday when a designation will be added to the report that will likely provide insight on Hill’s condition.

The 3-1 Dolphins will also be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who will miss the game as a result of a previous concussion. If Hill misses the game or is limited in any way, the Dolphins may not be able to match the offensive output they have had to this point in the season. The Dolphins are averaging 24.5 points per game.

Hill is the team’s leading receiver with 31 receptions for a league-leading 477 yards and 2 touchdowns. Hill is averaging a sensational 119.3 receiving yards per game. He has been targeted 43 times this season, and he has demonstrated ability to use his dynamic speed to defeat opposing coverage schemes.

Hill, who is in his first year with the Dolphins after playing six seasons in Kansas City, is 5-10 and 185 pounds. While his speed and quickness are his main weapons for getting open, he has excellent hands and is strong enough to get out of tackles if opposing linebackers and defensive backs don’t wrap him up.

Tyreek Hill looked unstoppable in Miami’s memorable road victory over the Baltimore Ravens. He caught 11 passes for 190 yards and 2 touchdowns, and that’s the kind of production that the Dolphins and fantasy football owners are looking forward to throughout the season.