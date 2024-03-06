The Miami Dolphins finished the 2023-24 NFL season strongly. However, they were defeated in the first round of the playoffs by Tyreek Hill's former team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill made a bold claim about the Chiefs after their Super Bowl 58 run in a conversation with former NFL safety Ryan Clark.
Tyreek Hill implies the Dolphins were a better team than the Chiefs in 2023-24
Hill first discussed the pillar of Kansas City's success, which revolves around their experience.
“I will say this. Kansas City is a much older team, the more veteran team, and their coaching staff has a little more experience,” Hill explained to Clark on The Pivot Podcast.
The talented wide receiver then pivoted to how the Dolphins can overcome the hump.
“It just takes reps, I feel like the more opportunities we'll continue to produce for ourselves,” Furthermore, Hill said Miami needed to win its key regular season games against the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. Victories over those two would have put the Dolphins in a better playoff position.
The Dolphins ended up facing the mighty Kansas City Chiefs in their AFC Wild Card matchup, which they lost 26-7. Nevertheless, Hill made a bold comparative claim about the Chiefs.
“Now I will say, we [the Dolphins] are a better team than the Chiefs…the better team don't always go to the Super Bowl that's all I got to say,” Hill asserted.
Of course, Ryan Clark pushed back on Hill's claim. Miami had its chance to prove it was the better team but fell short. Still, it is possible the Dolphins simply had a bad day, while things went right for the Chiefs.
All in all, is Tyreek Hill right? Is it true that the best team does not always make it to the Super Bowl?