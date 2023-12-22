Dolphins get encouraging injury updates on Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane

The Miami Dolphins (10-4) provided key injury updates on two of their most impactful offensive players that are sure to please fans and fantasy football managers alike.

MVP candidate Tyreek Hill has not had any setbacks and rookie running back De'Von Achane is expected to give it a go against the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday afternoon, per Cameron Wolfe and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Having both explosive playmakers in action would obviously give the team a far better chance to earn their first marquee win of the season.

Although the Dolphins got by just fine without Hill against the New York Jets last Sunday, dominating 30-0, they are well-aware of how his absence can hinder the offense. He suffered an ankle injury in Week 14 versus the Tennessee Titans and missed portions of the game- one Miami shockingly lost at the end. Naturally, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a different player when the All-Pro wide receiver is on the field.

Hill's probable return keeps him in the hunt for a record-breaking 2,000 receiving yards this year (currently sits at 1,542), which he has been eying since the offseason. His teammate has been smashing barriers of his own.

De'Von Achane, who has been battling a toe injury, has amassed 613 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on a whopping 8.3 yards per carry in his first NFL campaign. He joins veteran back Raheem Mostert in forming a fierce two-headed monster in the Dolphins backfield that should push the Cowboys to their limits, if at full strength.

Fortunately, Achane is trending in the right direction for this Week 16 face-off. Miami head coach Mike McDaniel “feels good about him,” per Wolfe.

These two positive developments can help the Fins clinch the AFC East crown and earn bragging rights going into the postseason. Tyreek Hill and De'Von Achane look to take the gridiron for an approximate 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Christmas Eve.