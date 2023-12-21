Which Wide Receiver will take your fantasy football team to new heights in Week 16?

Greetings, resilient fantasy football enthusiasts! As we enter the crucial stage of the fantasy football postseason in Week 16, the pursuit of the championship title intensifies. Successfully navigating the playoffs demands strategic finesse. Our Week 16 fantasy WR rankings aim to assist you in staving off elimination and chasing after that coveted championship glory.

In the realm of wide receivers, Deebo Samuel has been on fire recently, securing a spot in the top 10. Rashee Rice has ascended to the status of a lower-tier No. 1 wideout, while Tee Higgins makes a leap in the rankings due to Ja’Marr Chase's absence. Despite a subpar performance last week, Garrett Wilson breaks into the top 20 as well. Jordan Addison, riding the momentum of a stellar game, secures a position in the top 24.

The return of key quarterback CJ Stroud from concussion adds a positive dimension this week. There is also a possibility of a significant boost with the potential return of future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers for the Jets. This development could unveil additional sleeper options and hidden gems.

As the margin for error narrows, our Week 16 fantasy WR PPR rankings serve as a valuable guide for the upcoming playoff round. With several top-tier wide receivers sidelined, the pressure to make optimal lineup decisions intensifies. This is crucial for sustaining your championship aspirations.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Wide Receiver rankings entering Week 16 of the 2023 regular season.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

Tyreek Hill is set to make his return in Week 16 against the Cowboys, reclaiming our top spot. Sure, a matchup with Stephon Gilmore may cap Hill's ceiling. Still, it's widely acknowledged that few defensive backs can contain him over four quarters. CeeDee Lamb had a late fourth-quarter rushing touchdown inflating his Week 15 stats. Still, we expect him to deliver a more characteristic performance in an offense-focused matchup against the Dolphins.

Amon-Ra St. Brown follows a standout 100-plus yard, one-TD performance in the Lions' statement Week 15 win. He faces another favorable matchup against the Vikings' exploitable pass defense. AJ Brown enjoys another advantageous matchup in the fantasy football playoffs against the Giants.

Cooper Kupp remains a top-five play after a solid 100-plus yard, one-TD effort. Despite a tougher matchup against the Saints, the Rams' WR1 is back to his usual form. Justin Jefferson should see a significant number of targets in what could be an interesting game plan. This provides a promising outlook for fantasy football owners.

The challenge for Deebo Samuel against the well-rounded Ravens defense is substantial. That said, with a two-plus TD streak in his recent record, doubting Samuel's abilities is unwise. Davante Adams is in a second-half rebound this season. His resurgence is perfect for fantasy football owners, particularly in a matchup against the Chiefs.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

Curtis Samuel has had 26 targets over his last three games. He should maintain his usage as a crucial element in the Commanders' pass-heavy offense. Operating as the Chargers' WR1 in Keenan Allen's absence, Josh Palmer carries flex appeal. This is even with backup QB Easton Stick running the offense.

Tyler Boyd remains a reliable target for Jake Browning. This is especially true if Ja'Marr Chase misses time due to a shoulder injury. Dontayvion Wicks stands to benefit in Week 16 if both Christian Watson and Jayden Reed are sidelined. This should provide a clear path to targets with limited competition.

Fantasy Football Busts

In the crucial stage of the season, trusting Jerry Jeudy, George Pickens, Zay Flowers, and Odell Beckham Jr. is a risky proposition. Quentin Johnston's limited targets and Gabe Davis's recent lack of production also raise concerns for fantasy football owners. Steer clear of these guys if you can.

Fantasy Football Injuries

Several key players, including Keenan Allen, Chris Olave, and Nico Collins missed time in Week 15 due to injuries. Monitoring their respective teams' injury reports is crucial to understanding their Week 16 availability.

Injuries to Michael Pittman Jr., Chase, Jayden Reed, and Marquise Brown could complicate their Week 16 playing status. Early reports on Chase and Pittman Jr. are positive, but updates on Reed and Brown are awaited.

The potential return of Michael Thomas from injured reserve adds a layer of intrigue. He could provide a boost to a team that has faced several impactful injuries to its receiving corps this season.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Wide Receiver rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 16 Wide Receiver Rankings

1. CeeDee Lamb, DAL @ MIA (2)

2. AJ Brown, PHI vs. NYG (4)

3. Tyreek Hill, MIA vs. DAL (1)

4. Justin Jefferson, MIN vs. DET (6)

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET @ MIN (3)

6. Stefon Diggs, BUF @ LAC (13)

7. Mike Evans, TB vs. JAC (9)

8. DJ Moore, CHI vs. ARI (12)

9. Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. NO (5)

10. Deebo Samuel, SF vs. BAL (7)

11. DK Metcalf, SEA @ TEN (17)

12. Rashee Rice, KC vs. LV (20)

13. Brandon Aiyuk, SF vs. BAL (14)

14. Puka Nacua, LAR vs. NO (15)

15. Jaylen Waddle, MIA vs. DAL (18)

16. Davante Adams, LV @ KC (8)

17. Tee Higgins, CIN @ PIT (23)

18. Garrett Wilson, NYJ vs. WAS (32)

19. Calvin Ridley, JAC @ TB (34)

20. DeVonta Smith, PHI vs. NYG (21)

21. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN vs. SEA (27)

22. Amari Cooper, CLE @ HOU (22)

23. Courtland Sutton, DEN vs. NE (30)

24. Chris Godwin, TB vs. JAC (28)

25. Jordan Addison, MIN vs. DET (35)

26. Drake London, ATL vs. IND (29)

27. Zay Flowers, BAL @ SF (26)

28. Tyler Lockett, SEA @ TEN (36)

29. Diontae Johnson, PIT vs. CIN (31)

30. Jakobi Meyers, LV @ KC (38)

31. Terry McLaurin, WAS @ NYJ (24)

32. Adam Thielen, CAR vs. GB (25)

33. Chris Olave, NO @ LAR (19)

34. Noah Brown, HOU vs. CLE (16)

35. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA @ TEN (49

36. Josh Downs, IND @ ATL (47)