Tyreek Hill has full confidence in Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins star wide receiver even warned the rest of the NFL that Tagovailoa is going to go off in leading the team’s offense.

“Obviously we got one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL and I’m sticking to my stance on that,” Tyreek Hill told Aaron Wilson of KPRC2’ (h/t Mike Masala of USA TODAY). “So having Tua at quarterback and having the offensive guru we have in our head coach is wonderful. Having those weapons at his disposal, he’s going to go crazy. He can have me and (Jaylen) Waddle on one side, De’Von (Achane) and Raheem (Mostert) on another side. The sky is the limit for this offense.”

Tyreek Hill and the Tagovailoa-led offense of the Dolphins already gave everyone proof of how dangerous they can be when they churned out an average of 261.1 passing yards per game in 2022 — sixth-best in the league that year. Tagovailoa passed for a career-high 3,548 yards to go with 25 touchdowns despite missing games due to injuries. As for Tyreek Hill, he immediately showed how much he can elevate the Dolphins’ passing attack by racking up 1,710 receiving yards along with seven touchdowns on 119 receptions and 170 targets. When he’s not being targeted, Hill still played a huge role for the Dolphins by stretching the field for his teammates.

With a plethora of excellent weapons surrounding Tagovailoa including Tyreek Hill, the sky will continue to be the limit of Miami, which reached the playoffs in 2022 with a 9-8 record.