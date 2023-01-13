Heading into the opening round of the NFL playoffs, Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins will be taking on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round.

Ahead of this matchup, Tyreek Hill spoke on what his first playoff game with the Dolphins will mean to him.

Hill, who spent the first six seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, is used to playing deep into the postseason. But now in his first season with the Dolphins, he knows that things are different this time around.

“This one right here will mean a lot more to me because I’ve never been an underdog. In Kansas City, I was blessed to be on a real good football team. Here, it’s different. I feel like right now I’ve got a chip on my shoulder and so do the rest of the guys.” stated Hill via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins started the 2022 season off in a big way. Over their first 11 games, they posted a record of 8-3. But since then, they have gone 1-5 over their last six games.

The Dolphins enter the playoffs with a 9-8 record. They will also be tasked with taking down one of the NFL’s most explosive teams in the Bills.

The Dolphins will be without their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is currently dealing with a concussion. They will need a strong outing if they hope to take down this Bills team. But with Tyreek Hill on this offense, they have a chance.