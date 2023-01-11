The Miami Dolphins have a difficult Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills looming this weekend, and that game will be made even tougher after the latest injury update to Tua Tagovailoa. Mike McDaniel revealed on Wednesday, via Adam Schefter, that Tagovailoa will not be available for the Dolphins in their playoff opener against the Bills. According to McDaniel, Tagovailoa is still not ready to be cleared from concussion protocol, so it figures to be rookie Skylar Thompson getting the start for the Dolphins.

Via Schefter on Twittter:

“Dolphins’ HC Mike McDaniel ruled out Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday’s game vs. Buffalo. He still has not cleared concussion protocol.”

With Tagovailloa still recovering from the head injury he sustained in Week 16, McDaniel revealed that he’s not expected to be ready to return in time for the Wild Card Round. It’s a huge blow for the Dolphins, who have been without Tagovailoa since Week 16 when he sustained the concussion, officially his second of the season.

Teddy Bridgewater started in Week 17 but suffered a finger injury which prompted the Dolphins to usher in Thompson. The rookie made his second start of the season in the 11-6 win over the New York Jets in Week 18 and figures to follow it up with another start in his first taste of playoff action. The Bills will be a difficult test for the seventh-round pick, but he’ll have to be ready to cope with it.

It’s unclear if Tua Tagovailoa will be available later in the playoffs, if the Dolphins are even able to escape the first round against the Bills. For now, all their eggs will be in the basket of Skylar Thompson as he looks to navigate a major upset victory.