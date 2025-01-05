Even though it may feel like the Miami Dolphins are miles away from a 2024 postseason berth, their path to the Playoffs is actually quite simple. Get a win on Sunday afternoon over the New York Jets — word is Aaron Rodgers already has his bags packed for his next darkness retreat, or maybe he's just planning on leaving New York — and then hope that the 2nd-string Kansas City Chiefs stun the Denver Broncos just a few hours later.

Assuming this scenario plays out, it raises an important question for the Dolphins… would Tua Tagovailoa be able to play if Miami makes the Playoffs? Tagovailoa missed four games early in the season after suffering a scary concussion, but was forced to sit out of Miami's Week 17 win over the Cleveland Browns with what NFL insider Ian Rapoport calls “a unique hip injury.” While that may not sound as serious as yet another concussion, it could very well keep Tagovailoa out of action in the Wild Card Round.

“Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is unlikely to play in Sunday’s must-win game against the New York Jets due to a unique hip injury, which is affecting the surrounding muscles and therefore his strength and mobility, along with leaving him vulnerable to further injury,” Rapoport noted. “While Tagovailoa has pushed to play when his teammates need him most, sources say, it's not a given the QB would be cleared next week if the Dolphins advance to Super Wild Card Weekend.”

Fans of the college game will remember that Tua Tagovailoa's junior season at Alabama was cut short due to a hip dislocation that was so severe it required immediate surgery. It was this injury that first raised the question, Is Tua Tagovailoa injury prone? And surely another troubling hip injury won't do anything but intensify these concerns.

Even though Tagovailoa and the Dolphins didn't fare all that well in the postseason last year, you won't find many fans who feel that Tyler Huntley gives Miami a better shot to win in the postseason than Tua does. Sure, Huntley is a respectable 2-2 this year as the Dolphins starter, but those wins have come largely on the back of a defense that is far better than anyone seems to be recognizing.

The Dolphins are 6-5 when Tagovailoa starts this season and 2-3 without him. In those 11 games, the 26-year-old quarterback has thrown for 2,867 yards, 19 touchdowns, and just 7 interceptions while completing nearly 73 percent of his pass attempts.