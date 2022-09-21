Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins are riding high with their 2-0 start to the season. But that doesn’t mean the head coach is spared from some friendly banter.

His star wide receiver in Tyreek Hill isn’t too shy to inflict just that on his new head coach. A resurfaced clip of Mike McDaniel at the QB Collective has made waves with the Dolphins’ recent success. In it, the Dolphins coach is speaking to a group of young QBs and gives a speech that’s borderline Hollywood in nature.

Tyreek Hill certainly felt that vibe, claiming that his coach could have easily been cast in the meme-worthy movie Morbius starring Jared Leto. You can certainly feel that vibe with him:

Coach could of definitely auditioned for Morbius 😂😂 https://t.co/8ZSkiwNbnH — Ty Hill (@cheetah) September 21, 2022

Given the tumultuous nature of how Morbius performed in the box office, perhaps they could have used an innovative thinker like Mike McDaniel to help right the ship.

After all, that’s what he’s seemingly been able to do with the Dolphins based on the early returns this season. Miami has surrounded quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with weapons galore, with the biggest splash being Tyreek Hill in the offseason. But it’s a different story when it comes to putting it all together on the field like how Mike McDaniel has been able to do.

He’s far from your conventional coach, which is evident with the way he conducts himself during media sessions alone. It’s still way too early to tell how the Mike McDaniel era will work out in Miami, but he’s certainly endeared himself to Dolphins fans early on in his tenure.

It’s certainly Morbin’ time in Miami for Mike McDaniel.