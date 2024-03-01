Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill is denying accusations that he “forcefully and purposefully” shoved a woman, thereby breaking her leg, per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques and Adam Schefter. A civil lawsuit was filed against him in Broward County, Florida on Feb. 23.
The alleged incident took place last June at Hill's home after the Super Bowl 54 champion invited the woman, a model and social media influencer named Sophie Hall, to stay with him for “several days,” per her lawsuit. She then claims the two were playing around by doing some football drills before Hall knocked Hill to the ground, unintentionally embarrassing him in front of friends and family. Hall says an “enraged” Hill then “charged into her violently,” causing the fractured leg in question.
Hill's lawyer, Julius B. Collins, issued a statement that refutes the allegations, which he calls “baseless” and believes are intended to “generate bad publicity for Mr. Hill in an attempt to ‘scare tactic' him into personally covering the cost of Ms. Hall's medical bills.”
The eight-time Pro Bowler attributes Halls' injury to a dog that interrupted the football-related activities. Moreover, he says there is a pending insurance claim that could potentially cover all of Sophie Hall's medical expenses.
Although the plaintiff mentions a dog in her lawsuit, she clearly holds Tyreek Hill legally responsible for the fracture she says required surgery. The 30-year-old star receiver has found himself at the center of legal cases multiple times before and pleaded guilty to domestic assault in 2014. In the last year, he “resolved his differences” with a marina worker over alleged assault and settled one of two paternity suits filed against him (the other is pending).
The Dolphins were made aware of the lawsuit and are waiting for more information before making a full statement. For the second-straight year, their best player is the subject of offseason legal drama.