Tyreek Hill appears to no longer be under investigation by the Florida state attorney for allegedly assaulting a marina worker, as both sides have reportedly ended their legal conflict, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Evan Feldman, the attorney for the Employee of the Kelly Fleet, Inc and Julius Collins, the attorney for Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, have issued the following joint statement: ‘The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023 at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences.”'

The 29-year-old star wide receiver will now head into the start of training camp on Tuesday without likely facing anymore repercussions for the incident police say took place on Father's Day. Hill and his friends were allegedly on a private boat without permission, leading to an argument with the captain. A worker then intervened and was reportedly hit by the four-time All-Pro.

Police claim to have surveillance footage that corroborates the accusation. Last month, a story from the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that Hill offered the worker $200 to presumably make the incident go away. Fast forward to now, and many people are sure to interpret the phrasing “resolved differences” in a specific manner.

Tyreek Hill plead guilty to domestic assault and battery charges against his then-pregnant girlfriend in 2014. He was subsequently dismissed from Oklahoma State. He was also investigated for alleged battery of his 3-year-old son in 2019, but an investigation did not find him guilty of wrongdoing.

With this growing list of offenses and incidents, fans will find it difficult to focus solely on his football accolades. In any case, Hill's 2023-24 season with the Dolphins will now rest on the NFL's own investigation.