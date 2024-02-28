The Daily Mail recently obtained a lawsuit that states Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill allegedly broke an influencer's leg after charging at her with “crushing force,” via Ben Ashford of dailymail.co.uk.
The incident reportedly took place in June of 2023. The lawsuit says that Hill was “enraged” after the influencer, Sophie Hall, who is a model, “humiliated” him during an offensive line blocking drill at Hill's home. Hall reportedly suffered a fractured leg as a result of what happened.
Jack Baer of Yahoo Sports provided more information from the lawsuit.
“Tyreek Hill, a National Football League superstar, perennial Pro Bowler, First Team All-Pro and world class athlete nicknamed the ‘Cheetah' for his incredible combination of strength and speed, makes his living humiliating and outperforming his competition on the football field. Unfortunately, after getting ‘humiliated' in front of friends and family when he was knocked backwards during a friendly football lesson by his friend Sophie Hall, Tyreek became enraged and forcefully and purposefully shoved Ms. Hall, severely fracturing her leg,” the lawsuit reads.
Tyreek Hill is one of the best players in the NFL. The 29-year-old is an eight-time Pro Bowler and is one of the most talented wide receivers in the league. However, he's dealt with off-the-field issues in the past.
Details are still being revealed about this current situation with Hall. She is suing the Dolphins wide receiver, and more information could be made available moving forward.
We will continue to monitor and provide updates on this situation as they are made available.