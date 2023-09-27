The Miami Dolphins are taking the NFL by storm. Their performance has pushed them closer to the top of the league. As the Dolphins continue to grow more potent, however, one Miami player intends to grow more than his football abilities. Tyreek Hill had a conversation with Mike Evans about his retirement plans, and the talk was truly jaw-dropping.

To put it bluntly, Hill expressed his plan to star in adult films after he retires from football, per Dov Kleiman. The video exchange showed Hill telling Evans of his plans, to which Evans remained speechless. After a few moments, Evans came to his senses replying, “whatever you want bro.”

Is Tyreek Hill serious? 😂 Tyreek: "When I retire bro, I really wanna be a pornstar… very serious. You think I got that?”https://t.co/JCQ5NNJJHl Mike Evans speechless, eventually says: "Naw, I mean whatever you want bro…" This Miami Dolphins season is pretty crazy 😄… pic.twitter.com/DxDdB5LIhk — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 26, 2023

Twitter users seem to think Hill can pull off the feat, though, as many fans replied with nicknames that would suit him well. Two notable ones were “Tyreek Apollo,” and “TyFreak Hill.”

Tyreke Hill has the potential to do well in his aspiring post-football pastime. After all, he is no stranger to the camera. Check out his electric touchdown celebration recently:

Tyreek Hill really hit the 'Stomp the Yard' celly 🔥🔥🔥 @cheetah (📺: NBC) pic.twitter.com/b5q9lCHTOa — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 18, 2023

Could this be a move fans see in his post-retirement career?

Tyreek Hill will do well in whatever career he chooses after his professional football career is over. He has the work ethic and spirit to take on any endeavor. For now, he will have to focus on continuing to elevate the Dolphins. As one of the fastest and most elusive wide receivers in the NFL, he is vital to Miami's success. He will continue to leave more than just Mike Evans speechless. His accomplishments should leave the football world in awe.