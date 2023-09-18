During a hotly-anticipated matchup between two AFC East foes, it was the Miami Dolphins that came out on top against the New England Patriots, 24-17. The Dolphins, in particular, came away with the game by virtue of a strong second quarter, a period in which they scored two touchdowns — a rushing TD from Rasheem Mostert and a receiving TD from star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who ended the first half with aplomb.

Scoring the touchdown that eventually made it a 17-3 ballgame in the first half in favor of the Dolphins, Hill and the Dolphins were in a celebratory mood — even paying homage to the 2007 film “Stomp the Yard”, a dance drama movie set in a fictitious historically black university in which the protagonist competes in step-dancing competitions against rival fraternities.

After catching the touchdown pass from Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill proceeded to gather with his teammates, who lightly nudged the star wide receiver to help him perform the iconic head slide from the aforementioned movie.

Tyreek Hill really hit the 'Stomp the Yard' celly 🔥🔥🔥 @cheetah (📺: NBC) pic.twitter.com/b5q9lCHTOa — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 18, 2023

In doing so, Hill captured the imagination of plenty of fans, as the Dolphins WR threw it way back with his tribute to a movie that's iconic among members of the African-American community. Some fans on Twitter (X) expressed their joy after seeing Hill perform one of the film's most indelible moments.

“That celebration is iconic,” a fan wrote. Wrote another, “Celebrations in NFL are so good 🤣.”

Meanwhile, others took notice about how the Dolphins star was able to pull off that move — a move with a considerable degree of difficulty — with such ease.

“This was hard lolllll Tyreek nailed it,” one user wrote. “aye dat s**t hard af 🤣🤣,” wrote another fan.

Moreover, one fan believed that, with Hill popularizing this celebration, others would try to replicate it. But of course, not everybody is as athletic as Tyreek Hill is.

“He boutta have the kids reattempting this 😂,” one fan mused.

Just to cover all the bases, some users couldn't help but think how the celebration police — a.k.a. Roger Goodell and the NFL — would respond to the Dolphins' celebration had this happened in the past.

“Can't believe the NFL, until recently, would've wanted to fine people for this,” @insidious_ii wrote.

It's always good to see NFL players enjoy their time on the field. Now, it'll be interesting to see which other celebration Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins can conjure up in Week 3.