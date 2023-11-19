Dolphins superstar WR Tyreek Hill headed to the locker room in the second quarter of the team's game vs the Raiders with a hand injury.

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has headed to the locker room with an apparent hand injury about halfway through the second quarter of the Week 11 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe provided the video of Hill heading to te Miami locker room.

Tyreek Hill is headed to the locker room. He appeared to be favoring his hand. pic.twitter.com/KJhs3t55mV — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 19, 2023

Hill missed the Dolphins' next drive, which was capped by an 11-yard Salvon Ahmed touchdown catch from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to make the score 14-10, Miami. However, toward the end of that rumble down the field, reports were that Hill was back on the sideline with his helmet, indicating he could come back in the game.

UPDATE: Tyreek Hill returned to the game shortly before the end of the first half.

Tyreek Hill has returned to the Dolphins sideline and gets his helmet back pic.twitter.com/LDWqr2Zm37 — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) November 19, 2023

Before exiting the game, Hill was playing incredibly well. He already had seven catches for 80 yards and a touchdown.

This Tyreek Hill injury update comes as star rookie running back De'Von Achane is questionable for a return. He went out with an apparent knee injury in his first quarter back after being on injured reserve for the last four weeks.

Hill going out would be a huge blow to the home team. The star pass-catcher is the top receiver in the NFL right now with 69 catches for 1,076 yards and eight touchdowns. His yards, TDs, and yards per game (119.6), total yards from scrimmage (1,093), and yards per touch (15.4) all lead the league at this point.

If Hill does return and builds on his already fast start, he could increase his leads in all these categories. His Dolphins are looking to move to 7-3 on the season and increase their own lead in the AFC East.