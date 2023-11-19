Here are our four bold predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders as they face the Miami Dolphins in Week 11 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

We have a Las Vegas Raiders Week 11 game scheduled against the Miami Dolphins. This marks the initial encounter since 2021, a game in which the Raiders emerged victorious in overtime. The Raiders have experienced a dynamic season. They currently hold a 5-5 record and parted ways with their former head coach just two weeks ago. As the Raiders prepare to face the Dolphins, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Las Vegas.

Raiders Won in Week 10

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a rather mixed 2023 campaign so far. They have shown strength at home with a 4-1 record but struggled on the road with a 1-4 record. The team has faced several challenges. These include the firing of their general manager and head coach, Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels, respectively, on October 31. Antonio Pierce took over as the interim head coach. The Raiders have had their best month in November, going 2-0 and remaining undefeated. Their longest win streak during the regular season is currently a 2-game winning streak on two separate stretches, while their longest losing streak has been 3 games. This occurred once during the season.

In Week 10, the Raiders secured a crucial win over the New York Jets. This brought their record to .500. This victory was significant as it helped the team maintain a competitive position in the AFC West. The Raiders have shown resilience, particularly in close games, with a 4-2 record in one-score games and a 1-0 record in games decided by a field goal or less. Despite facing challenges and changes in coaching staff, the Raiders have demonstrated their ability to compete. They remain in contention as they strive to improve on their 6-11 record from the previous year and make a push for the playoffs. With a renewed spirit, the Raiders face a formidable challenge as they take on the Dolphins. Pierce will experience the most demanding test yet in his early tenure as head coach.

O'Connell Struggles

Backup QB Aidan O'Connell achieved a 50 percent completion rate in Week 10. He threw for 153 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the 16-12 win over the Jets. Despite a slow start, the rookie quarterback came through in the fourth quarter with the game-winning touchdown. However, given the Raiders' recent emphasis on the run, O'Connell will have modest passing numbers. Facing Miami's aggressive pass rush in Week 11, he should struggle big time. We have him reaching 150-plus yards but with a lower than 50 percent completion rate.

Jacobs Held Down

Josh Jacobs carried the offense to victory with 27 rushes for 116 yards last week. Both of his targets were caught for 11 yards against the Jets. Despite two fumbles, Jacobs' workload has been substantial. This is thanks to Pierce's commitment to the run. The Raiders' success bodes well for Jacobs' production. However, the risk lies in a potential blowout favoring the Dolphins in the upcoming matchup. This will likely limit Jacobs' carries if the Raiders fall behind. We have him barely going over 60 rushing yards here.

Adams Is Alright

Davante Adams bounced back with six receptions for 86 yards on 13 targets in their win over the Jets. Although the Raiders' quarterback situation isn't ideal, Adams, as the team's leading receiver, should maintain healthy target totals. The chemistry between Adams and O'Connell is likely to develop further in the second half of the season. We expect the duo to be busy against the Dolphins' potent offense in the upcoming game. As such, put Adams up for over 90 receiving yards in Week 11.

Reality Bites Raiders

Despite the Raiders' improved performance under interim coach Antonio Pierce, the Dolphins are poised to deliver a reality check in Week 11. Miami has been dominant at home. They average 43.5 points per game and boast a significant margin of victory. Coming off a bye week, the Dolphins should also course-correct after a loss to the Chiefs in Week 9. The Raiders, although showing improvement, may struggle to match Miami's speed and athleticism. This is especially true against an improved defense led by Vic Fangio.

Looking Ahead

As the Las Vegas Raiders gear up for their Week 11 clash with the Miami Dolphins, the stage is set for a series of intriguing developments. We foresee rookie quarterback Aiden O'Connell's potential challenges against Miami's fierce pass rush. Reliable running back Josh Jacobs will also face the risk of reduced carries in the event of a Dolphins' lead. In addition, star wideout Davante Adams will maintain consistent production amidst the Raiders' evolving quarterback situation. While the Raiders have demonstrated resilience and improvement under Pierce, the looming reality check from a powerhouse like the Dolphins could prove pivotal. As fans anticipate the unfolding drama on the field, the outcome of this matchup may shape the trajectory of the Raiders' season. This should offer insights into their ability to contend with top-tier opponents in the NFL.