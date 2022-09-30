There was some back and forth between Tyreek Hill and Eli Apple during the buildup of TNF’s high-profile matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals. In the end, despite a strong performance from the new Dolphins wide receiver, It was Cincinnati that prevailed, 27-15.

After what turned out to be a thrilling contest between two unrelenting sides, Hill just had to send a special shoutout to their opponents on the evening:

“Respect to them boys in the jungle , let’s get back to work✌🏾 … prayers for uno !!!!”

Respect to them boys in the jungle , let’s get back to work ✌🏿… prayers for uno !!!! — Ty Hill (@cheetah) September 30, 2022

Tyreek Hill was impressive in this one yet again, catching 10-of-14 targets for 160 yards, including an eye-popping 64-yard snatch all over the Bengals’ Chidobe Awuzie.

The big story of the evening for the Dolphins, however, was the injury sustained by star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The 24-year-old was rushed to the hospital after a scary head injury in the second quarter. Much has been made of Tua’s controversial injury, and this is going to be a hot topic of conversation in the coming days, for sure.

Much like the rest of the NFL, all Hill can do now is to send his prayers for Tagovailoa and hope for his speedy recovery. The Dolphins QB looked like he had a seizure on the ground after hitting his head on the turf, so hopefully, he is able to return to action sooner rather than later.

The Dolphins, who suffered their first loss of the season on Thursday night, will face off against the New York Jets in Week 5.